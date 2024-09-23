Magnetar Financial LLC Has $120.30 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,336,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164,350 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 2.5% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Elanco Animal Health worth $120,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

