Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $33,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 74,319 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 30,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 220.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $402.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.98.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 target price (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

