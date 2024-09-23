Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) is Yu Fan’s 4th Largest Position

Yu Fan trimmed its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,253 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences makes up 1.0% of Yu Fan’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yu Fan owned 0.13% of Castle Biosciences worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $61,613.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,665 shares of company stock valued at $828,222. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

