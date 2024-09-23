Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 642,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $19,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,922 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Match Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

