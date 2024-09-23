Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $147.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

