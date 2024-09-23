Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $45,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Bank of America assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $103.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.