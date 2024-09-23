1inch Network (1INCH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $359.92 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 20% against the dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $359.92 million and $23.75 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,525,260 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a versatile token integral to the operations of the 1inch Network, particularly on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It supports decentralised governance, staking, and advanced trading features, while also enabling users to optimise their transactions within the ecosystem. Created by Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov, the token continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing development and governance of the 1inch platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

