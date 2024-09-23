WHY (WHY) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.18 Million

WHY (WHY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. WHY has a total market capitalization of $98.08 million and $5.18 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHY token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WHY has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00271696 BTC.

WHY Token Profile

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000025 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4,974,095.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.