Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $872,972.07

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $29.13 million and approximately $872,972.07 worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

