QUASA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,330.50 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $163,412.35 and $1,330.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,734.91 or 0.99956169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007862 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196723 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,258.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

