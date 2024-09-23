Shentu Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Shentu has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $77.92 million and $6.97 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 138,263,686 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

