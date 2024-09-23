Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $55,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.