Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $181.00 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average of $195.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

