Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $64,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.