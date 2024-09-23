Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,223 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $62.14 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

