750,000 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,176,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.
Nutrien Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Read More
