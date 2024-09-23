Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $68,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $174.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

