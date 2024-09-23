Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 28,752 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Hilton Worldwide worth $91,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after buying an additional 1,282,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $133,229,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,607,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $224.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day moving average is $210.02.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

