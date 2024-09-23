General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $187.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.57. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

