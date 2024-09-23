Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 135 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $6,861,855 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $233.21 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

