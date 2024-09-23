NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Reduced by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $86.52 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

