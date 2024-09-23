Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after buying an additional 1,773,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,372,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,006,000 after purchasing an additional 790,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $158.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $147.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

