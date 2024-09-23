Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $58.63 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $58,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,649,182.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $186.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.04. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $187.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

