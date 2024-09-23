Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dollar General by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Dollar General by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $86.01 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America cut shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

