Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.44. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 174,956 shares changing hands.
Wheels Up Experience Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
