John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.99

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 13095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.