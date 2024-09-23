John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.99

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 13095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why eBay Stock Is the Steady Performer You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.