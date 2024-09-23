First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.28

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.28 and last traded at $126.28, with a volume of 26226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.45.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.6379 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
