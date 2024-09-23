First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.28

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.28 and last traded at $126.28, with a volume of 26226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.45.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.6379 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

