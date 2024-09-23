ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Donaldson worth $30,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $72.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

