ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 0.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $19,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after buying an additional 241,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,225,000 after buying an additional 95,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

RMD stock opened at $244.94 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $255.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average is $209.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.