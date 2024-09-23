Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 21.7% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

