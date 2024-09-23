Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 321 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF opened at $373.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

