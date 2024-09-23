Certified Advisory Corp Sells 36 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,774,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $142,526,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 336,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,284,000 after purchasing an additional 261,526 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.18.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $523.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $528.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

