Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 4,780 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $121.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

