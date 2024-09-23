Battery Global Advisors LLC Buys 940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.3% of Battery Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,807,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,617,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,484 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDW stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

