Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $242.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.