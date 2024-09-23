Battery Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 24.2% of Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $281.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.77 and its 200-day moving average is $264.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $283.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

