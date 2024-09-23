Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $112,464,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Evergy by 781.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,434 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $89,832,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

