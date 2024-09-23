HashAI (HASHAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $63.38 Million

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a market capitalization of $63.38 million and approximately $599,940.09 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashAI has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00271696 BTC.

About HashAI

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00069415 USD and is up 8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $302,784.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

