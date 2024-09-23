Zcash Price Hits $29.49 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $29.49 or 0.00046252 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $481.54 million and $64.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

