Siacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.13 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $284.48 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,762.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.24 or 0.00533604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00106485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00271678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00030230 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00035149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00076699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

