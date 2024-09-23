Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $150.09 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001471 BTC on major exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $150.09 million and $28.69 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00271696 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,275,278,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,275,278,457.5456877 with 625,450,495.5848676 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.92794974 USD and is up 10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $24,990,812.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.