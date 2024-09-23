Tether (USDT) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion and $60.40 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00271696 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,386,817,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,162,238,140 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars.
