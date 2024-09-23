ICON (ICX) Price Up 19.4% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $148.72 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,034,367,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,550,780 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,034,287,745.745894 with 1,019,514,097.9632041 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14335044 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,133,366.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

