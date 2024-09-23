Lisk Price Up 19.5% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $131.58 million and $5.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

