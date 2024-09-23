Harmony Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,253,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Generac by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $141.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

