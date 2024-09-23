Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,488,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AppLovin by 185.0% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $195,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AppLovin by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after acquiring an additional 686,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $126.09 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $128.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

