Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases Shares of 465 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 123.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

