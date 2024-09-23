Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 10,614 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.51 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

