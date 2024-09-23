Harmony Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harmony Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $566.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $552.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

