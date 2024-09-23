Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 264,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Tyra Biosciences accounts for about 2.5% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

TYRA opened at $24.36 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,729 shares in the company, valued at $36,385,481.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYRA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

